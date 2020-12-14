Canada pledges C$485 million in COVID-19 aid for other countries

TORONTO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada will spend C$485 million to support COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines in low- and middle-income countries, including antibody treatments, International Aid Minister Karina Gould said in a statement on Monday.

The money will enable the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF to buy up to 3 million courses of antibody treatments once they are approved. Two such treatments have been authorized for emergency use in the United States: one from Eli Lilly and AbCellera and another from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. (Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa Writing by Allison Martell in Toronto Editing by Paul Simao)