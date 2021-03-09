Johnson & Johnson has told Canada about challenges with COVID-19 vaccine - PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, March 9 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson has told Canada it is having challenges making its COVID-19 vaccine, which Ottawa approved only last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau spoke to reporters hours after Reuters revealed the company had informed the European Union it was facing supply issues that may complicate plans to deliver 55 million doses to the bloc in the second quarter of the year. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)