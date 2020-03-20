Canada to return irregular migrants crossing border to United States

OTTAWA, March 20 (Reuters) - Canada will no longer accept irregular migrants trying to cross the shared border with the United States and will instead return them to U.S. authorities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Trudeau told reporters the measure was a temporary one to protect the health of Canadians during the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week officials had said those crossing the border would be put into quarantine. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Franklin Paul)