Canada's Ontario projects 80,000 coronavirus cases by April 30 under current measures

TORONTO, April 3 (Reuters) - Ontario health officials on Friday projected 80,000 coronavirus cases in the province, Canada’s most heavily populated region, by April 30 under current public health measures and urged people to restrict their movements.

The officials said the new coronavirus would kill 1,600 people by the end of the month, under current policies. With “full future intervention,” that figure would be 200, they said at a briefing. Ontario has reported 3,255 confirmed cases and 67 deaths. (Reporting by Amran Abocar and Allison Martell Editing by Chris Reese)