CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Ontario to let retailers open May 19, with limits

(Corrects number of new cases in paragraph two to 345 from 258 after the provincial government amends data due to a glitch)

TORONTO, May 14 (Reuters) - Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, will permit some retail stores as well as vehicle dealerships and construction sites to reopen on May 19, its premier said on Thursday, in the first of three stages to restart the province’s economy.

Only retailers with a street-front entrance can reopen, officials said, with indoor malls to remain closed. Some leisure activities and horse racing will also be allowed as of May 19, although guidelines for social distancing and sanitation remain in place, officials said. Ontario reported an increase of 345 cases on Thursday. (Reporting by Moira Warburton, Editing by Franklin Paul)