Ontario to reopen restaurants, hair salons outside of virus hotspots

TORONTO, June 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario will reopen outdoor dining at restaurants and some hair salons among other businesses on Friday, the provincial government announced on Monday, but only in health regions where the spread of COVID-19 is under better control.

The reopenings will begin as of midnight on Friday in 24 health regions in Canada’s most populous province as it moves into the second phase of slowly reopening its economy. (Reporting by Moira Warburton and Allison Martell Editing by Chris Reese)