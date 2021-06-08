Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

Canada prepares to relax quarantine rules for vaccinated travelers - Bloomberg News

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Passengers arrive at Toronto's Pearson airport after mandatory coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing took effect for international arrivals in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

(Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to ease border restrictions for travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Canada is making plans to loosen the current 14-day isolation period for travelers who have received two vaccine doses, Bloomberg reported. Travelers entering Canada would still be tested for the coronavirus and may be required to quarantine for a shorter period, according to the report.

The plan is expected be announced within days, Bloomberg said bloom.bg/3z8LZWC.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

