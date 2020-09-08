Canada extends emergency rent-relief program for small businesses -statement

OTTAWA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday extended its emergency rent relief program for small businesses by one month to the end of September, a statement from the Finance Department said, confirming a local news report from the weekend.

The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Program offered loans to landlords of entrepreneurs worth half the tenant’s rent, if tenants pay a quarter and the landlord absorbs the remaining quarter.

“This will be the final extension of this program as the government explores options to support small businesses as they face the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chris Reese)