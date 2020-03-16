Statistics Canada says it is suspending all media lockups for data releases

OTTAWA, March 16 (Reuters) - Statistics Canada said on Monday it would suspend all media lockups for data releases until further notice, citing the need for staff to work from home given the coronavirus outbreak.

On days when data is released, Statscan allows reporters access to a lock-up in a room with no access to cell phones or wireless. Media are able to write stories but cannot transmit them until communications are restored at 8.30 am Eastern time (1230 GMT).