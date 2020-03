March 13 (Reuters) - Canada advised its citizens on Friday to avoid non-essential travel abroad, saying new restrictions enforced by other countries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus could delay a return to the country.

"New restrictions may be imposed with little warning," the Canadian government said on its website here adding that travel plans may be severely disrupted. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)