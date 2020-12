FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Health Patty Hajdu speaks in parliament during Question Period in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian health authorities should soon complete their regulatory review of Pfizer Inc’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, Health Minister Patty Hajdu tweeted on Wednesday.

Hajdu made her remarks shortly after Britain approved the candidate, a development she said was encouraging. Pfizer developed the vaccine with its German partner BioNTech SE.