Canada supports use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine despite reports of rare blood clots

FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen on a table at a vaccination centre in Ronda, Spain, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it backed the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine despite reports of rare blood clots, noting the issue had first been identified in doses made by AstraZeneca PLC.

The federal health ministry said on Twitter it “continues to consider the benefits of vaccination to outweigh these very rare potential risks, and supports the use of the Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines.”

The first Canadian deliveries of Janssen doses are due this week.