Canada creates C$1 billion to fight coronavirus, prepared to spend more

OTTAWA, March 11 (Reuters) - Canada is setting up a C$1 billion ($728 million) fund to help the provinces combat a worsening coronavirus outbreak and is prepared to spend more money if necessary, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

Trudeau told a news conference that the money would in part help buy surgical masks and face shields and also fund vaccine research. The government will also make it easier for sick workers to claim employment insurance.