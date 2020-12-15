Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Canada has deal to get Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine within 48 hours of regulatory approval - CBC

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce on Tuesday that the government has reached an agreement with Moderna Inc to receive the first deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccine within 48 hours of regulatory a approval, the CBC said.

The Moderna vaccine is currently under review by Canada’s drug regulator. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received regulatory approval last week and Canada began using it for vaccinations on Monday.

