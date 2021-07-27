Canada has enough COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate everyone eligible - Trudeau

OTTAWA, July 27 (Reuters) - Canada has obtained enough COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate everyone who is eligible and managed to do so ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

Aides say Trudeau is set to trigger a snap election in the months ahead where one of the main campaigning points will be the Liberal government’s record on fighting the pandemic. Trudeau said Canada had bought more than 66 million doses.