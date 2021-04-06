Canada is facing a 'very serious' third wave of COVID-19 pandemic - PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, April 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s hospitalizations are surging, intensive care beds are filling up, and COVID-19 variants are spreading as a third wave of the pandemic sweeps across much of the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

“Around the world, countries are facing a very serious third wave of this pandemic,” Trudeau said at a news conference. “And right now, so is Canada.” (Reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren)