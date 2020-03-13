Canada may soon advise against foreign travel - PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, March 13 (Reuters) - Canada may soon advise against non-essential foreign travel, and it will be taking a number of new measures at airports in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

“We are looking at making a recommendation that people not travel outside the country except for essential purposes,” Trudeau said in an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. He said the announcement “will probably be made later today”. (Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)