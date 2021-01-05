Canada on track to have more than 1 mln Pfizer and Moderna doses by end-January - PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canada is on track to have well over a million coronavirus vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc by the end of January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau, speaking to reporters, reiterated that Canada would have enough doses to vaccinate everyone who wanted an inoculation by the end of September. Canada has a population of around 38 million. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)