Canada panel says COVID-19 vaccines can be mixed, move could hit AstraZeneca

OTTAWA, June 1 (Reuters) - An official Canadian panel on Tuesday said people who received a first shot of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine can choose to receive a different shot for their second dose, dealing another potential blow to the pharmaceutical giant.

The non-binding recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) means Canadians can choose to get second doses from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc . This could hit demand for AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which has been linked to rare blood clots that can be fatal. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)