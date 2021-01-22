Canada PM Trudeau said he talked to Pfizer CEO about COVID-19 vaccine shortage

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference at Rideau Cottage, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he had talked to Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla about shortages of the firm’s COVID-19 vaccine and said the next few weeks would be challenging.

Trudeau told reporters that despite the current shortfall in deliveries Bourla had assured him the firm would be able to stick to its commitment to ship 4 million doses to Canada by the end of March.