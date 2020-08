OTTAWA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada is planning for a reasonable worst case scenario in which new waves of the coronavirus would intermittently swamp the public health system, officials said on Friday.

Under the scenario, there would be a large peak later this year followed by a number of smaller peaks and valleys stretching to January 2022. Each of the peaks would exceed the health system’s capacity. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)