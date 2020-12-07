Canada set to receive first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine before end of year

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference at Rideau Cottage, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will get up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, assuming it is approved by the health ministry, the government said on Monday.

Canadian regulators are due make an approval decision on the vaccine - which Pfizer is producing with German partner BionNTech SE - as early as this week, officials told reporters on Dec 3.

“Following successful negotiations, Canada will receive up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, contingent on Health Canada authorization of the vaccine,” the government said in a statement.

The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it expects to receive a total of six million doses of vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna Inc during the first quarter of next year.

The doses will be enough to inoculate three million people as both vaccines require two shots about a month apart.