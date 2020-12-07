Canada set to receive first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine before end of year - La Presse

OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to announce on Monday that Canada will get the first doses of Pfizer’s Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, La Presse newspaper said.

La Presse said the first batches of the vaccines would total several hundreds of thousands of doses. Canadian regulators are due to approve the vaccine as early as this week, officials told reporters on Dec 3. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)