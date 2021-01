OTTAWA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada has struck a deal to buy an additional 20 million doses of Pfizer Inc’s coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday after provinces complained about inadequate supplies.

Trudeau told reporters that Ottawa now had agreements with Pfizer and Moderna Inc for a total of 80 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered this year. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)