Canada to announce measures to aid hard-hit energy sector -CBC TV

OTTAWA, April 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is set on Friday to announce long-awaited measures to help the oil and gas industry, which has been hard hit by low prices and the coronavirus outbreak, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said.

The CBC did not give details. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due to hold a regular media briefing at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time (1515 GMT).

Canadian oil and gas companies are urging Ottawa to free up credit and cash. Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on March 18 that some measures were imminent, but Ottawa has remained silent despite pressure from the energy-rich province of Alberta.

A spokesman for Morneau declined to comment. Spokespeople for Trudeau did not respond to requests for comment.

Government sources have already said measures could include increased credit for energy firms, as well as money to help clean up orphaned oil wells.

An Alberta source said on Thursday the province expected that when Ottawa did make an announcement, it would be about orphan wells and aid to medium-sized firms. The source requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said last week the province’s energy sector needed up to C$30 billion ($21.4 billion) in liquidity. ($1=1.4029 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Dan Grebler)