Healthcare
June 16, 2020 / 3:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada to extend income support by 8 weeks, U.S. border to remain closed, Trudeau says

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 16 (Reuters) - Canada will extend by eight weeks federal income support for those who lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and the border with the United States will remain closed to non-essential travel, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) had been put in place for those eligible for a maximum of 16 weeks, which meant that some people would have seen their benefits expire as soon as July.

Separately, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a news conference that the U.S. border restrictions would remain in place until July 21, confirming a Reuters story published last week. (Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

