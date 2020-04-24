Canada to help pay commercial rents for Main Street, issue guidelines to open economy

OTTAWA, April 24 (Reuters) - Canada will help small businesses with rent payments and craft guidelines for regions less affected by the coronavirus outbreak to open their economy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

“Canada is a vast country and some regions have been hit harder than some others. We’re a federation so we have to adapt our response to the realities of each province and territory,” Trudeau told reporters, but warned that “we’re not out of the woods” and public health rules still needed to be followed.