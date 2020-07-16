Canada to spend C$19 billion on 'safe restart' after lockdown, Trudeau says

OTTAWA, July 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal government will give the 13 provinces and territories more than C$19 billion to help pay for the costs of restarting the economy after several months of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

The cash, which is meant to take care of extraordinary costs over the coming six to eight months, will be earmarked for tracing and tracking the virus, providing protective equipment, helping municipalities to pay for their operating costs, and other things, Trudeau said at a news conference. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Kelsey Johnson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)