OTTAWA, March 18 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said his government would provide C$27 billion ($18.6 billion) in stimulus directly to Canadian families and businesses struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trudeau also told reporters the government would provide C$55 billion in additional aid to businesses and households through tax deferrals. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren, Editing by Franklin Paul)