Healthcare

Canada warns of rising COVID-19 case numbers, signs new agreements for vaccines

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canada is planning for a worst-case scenario in which a new wave of the coronavirus will drive up cases by more than 1,000 per day over the next 10 days, officials said on Tuesday.

Canada also announced a new agreement with Sanofi and GSK for up to 72 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, and increased by up to 14 million doses a previous agreement for the Moderna vaccine. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren)

