Canada will not retaliate against US over block of mask exports - Prime Minister

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country was not planning to retaliate over U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to block 3M Co’s exports of N95 respirator masks for use by doctors and nurses.

Trudeau said during his daily address that he expected to speak with Trump in the coming days and that Canadian officials were having “very constructive” discussions with the U.S. administration. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Daniel Wallis)