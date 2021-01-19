Canada will receive no Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines next week as supply problems bite

OTTAWA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines the week of Jan 25 and supplies will be cut back sharply over the next three weeks, a senior Canadian official said.

Major-General Deny Fortin, who is helping organise the inoculation campaign, made the announcement during a briefing. Pfizer has already said it will slow production in late January and early February due to changes in manufacturing processes. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)