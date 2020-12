FILE PHOTO: A nurse guides people being tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Canada will soon begin to require that all travelers test negative for COVID-19 before arriving in the country, a federal minister said on Wednesday.

“Canada will quickly implement the requirement for all arriving passengers to have a negative PCR COVID test three days before arriving in Canada,” said , intergovernmental affairs minister, at a media briefing.