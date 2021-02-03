Canada's Ontario to reopen schools as COVID-19 cases drop

TORONTO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, will resume in-person classes for primary and secondary students across all regions by Feb. 16, with most areas reopening on Feb. 8, the province’s education ministry said on Wednesday.

Schools in Toronto, nearby York and Peel will reopen last, on Feb. 16. Schools in southern Ontario, where most residents live, remained closed after the winter break amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, but some began to reopen on Monday.

New cases have dropped steadily in recent weeks.