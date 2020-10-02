Canada's Quebec reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Chairs are stacked outside a restaurant as the Quebec government has ordered all restaurants, bars and casinos to close for 28 days effective midnight September 30 as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) numbers continue to rise in Montreal, Quebec, Canada September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canada’s Quebec province reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a resurgence of infections despite recent measures aimed at limiting social gatherings blamed for the pick up among residents under the age of 30.

Quebec, the country’s hardest-hit province for coronavirus,

introduced new restrictions in hotspot regions like Montreal, such as closing bars and restaurant dine-in service for 28 days, as it wrestles with a second wave of the pandemic.

On Friday, the province reported 1,052 new cases and seven new deaths. Canada reported 160,535 total cases on Thursday, an increase of 1,777 on the day, and 22 new deaths, taking the total fatalities from the pandemic to 9,319 deaths, latest federal government data showed.