Canada's Trudeau sees 'a summer like no other', more aid to hard hit sectors

OTTAWA May 14 (Reuters) - Canada will give C$470 million in aid to the fisheries sector and extend the federal wage subsidy program to help keep workers on payrolls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, but warned this would be a ‘summer like no other’ and urged people to accept the world had changed due to COVID-19.

The government will partially reopen some national parks in June and limit access to some vulnerable northern communities. (Reporting by Amran Abocar, Editing by Franklin Paul)