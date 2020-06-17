Canadian government to present fiscal update in July - CBC reporter

OTTAWA, June 17 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce on Wednesday that his Liberal government intends to present a long-awaited fiscal update in July, a Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reporter said in a tweet.
The offices of Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau were not immediately available for comment. Both officials have until now resisted opposition calls for an update, citing the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
