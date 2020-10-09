Canadian health officials say a stronger response to coronavirus is needed now

OTTAWA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Canadian health officials on Friday said authorities needed to immediately adopt a stronger response to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus that is sweeping across most of the country.

The officials released projections showing short-term forecasts suggested growth in new cases would continue to accelerate. The cumulative death toll could reach between 9,690 and 9,800 by Oct 17, they said, up from 9,557 now. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)