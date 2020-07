Canadian province of Ontario to begin stage 3 of reopening on July 17

TORONTO, July 13 (Reuters) - Ontario will begin moving most of its health regions into the third stage of its reopening plan from July 17, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday, as Canada’s most populous province lifts lockdowns put in place in March to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Nearly all businesses and public spaces will be allowed to gradually reopen in stage three, according to documents released on Monday. It will also allow gatherings of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, but in all cases individuals have to maintain social distancing of at least 2 meters (6.56 ft). The previous limit on indoor and outdoor gatherings was 10.

Ten out of 34 health regions - including Toronto, Canada’s largest city and its financial capital, and Windsor-Essex, a region which has seen outbreaks of COVID-19 among agricultural workers - will remain in stage 2 for further assessment. (Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto, Editing by Franklin Paul and Chris Reese)