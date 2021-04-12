Ontario closes in-person schools due to rising COVID-19 cases - premier

April 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario is closing schools for in-person learning due to rising variant-driven COVID-19 cases, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday without mentioning when the remote learning would end.

Canada’s most populous province shuttered most businesses to in-store shopping and issued a four-week stay-at-home order last week, in addition to closing restaurants for both indoor and outdoor dining as ICU occupancy increased dramatically and hospitals began cancelling elective surgeries for the second time since the pandemic began. (Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver, Editing by Franklin Paul)