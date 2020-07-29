Toronto to move into next phase of reopening Friday -government

TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - Toronto will move into the third stage of its economic reopening on July 31, the Ontario provincial government announced on Wednesday, paving the way for the majority of businesses in Canada’s most populous city to resume operations after four months of lockdown.

The stage three of reopening will allow Toronto and the region of Peel, which covers Toronto’s suburbs, to reopen gyms, movie theatres and playgrounds, with social distancing guidelines in place, an Ontario government statement said.

Only Windsor-Essex, which has seen outbreaks of COVID-19 among agricultural workers, will remain in stage two. (Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto Editing by Chris Reese)