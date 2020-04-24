UPDATE 2-Canada to help pay commercial rents for Main Street, issue guidelines to open economy

(Adds New Brunswick plan to reopen economy, GM Canada to make masks)

By Kelsey Johnson

OTTAWA, April 24 (Reuters) - Canada will help small businesses with rent payments and craft guidelines for regions less affected by the coronavirus outbreak to open their economy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

The subsidy for small and medium-sized businesses helps them with 75% of their rent in April, May and June, with Ottawa and the provinces splitting the bill. Commercial rent aid for large businesses will be announced later.

As provinces mull resuming economic activity, Trudeau said there needed to be national guidelines that accounted for worker safety and testing levels.

“Canada is a vast country, and some regions have been hit harder than some others. We have to adapt our response to the realities of each province and territory,” Trudeau told reporters, but warned that “we’re not out of the woods” and public health rules needed to be followed.

In the Atlantic province of New Brunswick, where no new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday and there remain only 11 active cases, Premier Blaine Higgs unveiled a four-phase plan to ease public health measures.

Effective immediately, Higgs said golf courses, driving ranges, beaches and outdoor parks can reopen. Spring hunting and fishing seasons are also allowed.

For now, mass gatherings, including festivals and concerts, are banned for the rest of the year, the premier said. Higgs said the final phase will likely not happen until a vaccine or effective treatment is found.

New Brunswick’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said restrictions would be restored if the province identifies three outbreaks of COVID-19 that are not related to one another in a six-day period.

“I will not hesitate to recommend the reimposition of the restrictions being loosened today if the outbreak worsens,” she said.

Canada’s western Saskatchewan province on Thursday was the first to unveil a plan to restart its economy.

Canada’s coronavirus cases rose to 42,750 on Friday from 40,824, with 2,197 deaths, up from 2,028 a day earlier, according to public health data.

More than half of those deaths are from Quebec, where there are outbreaks in numerous nursing homes.

Some 7 million Canadians have applied for employment assistance as of April 23, the government said.

GM Canada said it planned to produce 1 million face masks per month in its Oshawa, Ontario, auto plant, and supply them to the Canadian government at cost. (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa and Amran Abocar in Toronto; additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)