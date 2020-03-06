UPDATE 2-Canada to preserve fiscal firepower amid spread of virus

(Changes slugline, previously CANADA-BUDGET/; adds market reaction, data, background)

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 6 (Reuters) - Canada will preserve its fiscal firepower even as it takes measures to help those who are hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said on Friday as the spread of the virus reached a new phase.

“Canada, more so than any other country in the G7, has economic resiliency and fiscal firepower at its disposal,” Bill Morneau said in a speech to business leaders in Toronto. Morneau is due to present the budget by the end of the month.

“We intend on maintaining this advantage. This means that we will be judicious and responsible in how we make investments in this budget.”

There are now 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, and British Columbia on Thursday reported a woman who had not traveled outside the country had contracted the disease, making it the first possible case of local transmission.

On Friday, the first possible case of spread from the United States was reported.

A man who returned to Toronto from Las Vegas on Feb. 28 tested positive for the virus, said the city’s medical officer, Eileen de Villa. Though he rode public transit for three days after developing symptoms, she said contact on public transit is considered low-risk.

In just a month, the virus has changed Canada’s economic outlook, Morneau said, as he pledged government support to those who are forced into quarantine. The specifics of the planned assistance will be announced soon, he added.

Also due to the virus, Morneau said he would increase the risk provision in the budget. Canada includes a cushion in its annual spending package for risk, which in December was set at C$3 billion ($2.23 billion) for the upcoming fiscal year.

Though Morneau said he would rather do too much than too little amid uncertainty over the economic impact of the virus, he stopped well short of promising a wave of fiscal stimulus, saying he would preserve fiscal firepower to deal with potential challenges down the road.

Morneau’s comments followed those on Thursday by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, who said the country’s economic resiliency would be “seriously tested” by the epidemic.

On Wednesday, the central bank slashed its overnight rate by half a percentage point and said it was prepared to cut further if necessary.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won re-election last year promising budget investments to support growth and to fight against climate change while at the same time keeping the debt on a downward path as a percentage of gross domestic product.

Morneau repeated on Friday that the debt-to-GDP ratio would continue to decline.

The Canadian dollar weakened on Friday against its U.S. counterpart and government bond yields tumbled as concerns about the coronavirus impact grew, even after data showed Canada’s employers added more jobs in February than expected.

Statistics Canada on Friday said January trade data showed “substantial decreases in exports and imports with China,” where the outbreak began, and that it was monitoring other possible impacts from the epidemic. ($1 = 1.3425 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)