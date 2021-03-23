CanSinoBIO gets China nod for inhaled COVID-19 vaccine trial

(Corrects date and day, and clarifies in 1st and 3rd paragraph different ways of administering vaccine)
(Reuters) - China’s CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) said on Tuesday it won approval for a clinical trial in the country to develop a COVID-19 vaccine for inhalation.
The National Medical Products Administration approved the trial of the vaccine, jointly developed by CanSinoBIO and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, the company said.
The company’s COVID-19 vaccine for injection was recently approved for emergency use in Hungary.
(This story corrects date and day, and clarifies in 1st and 3rd paragraph different ways of administering vaccine)
Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.