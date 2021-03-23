CanSinoBIO gets China nod for inhaled COVID-19 vaccine trial

FILE PHOTO: Vials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

(Corrects date and day, and clarifies in 1st and 3rd paragraph different ways of administering vaccine)

(Reuters) - China’s CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) said on Tuesday it won approval for a clinical trial in the country to develop a COVID-19 vaccine for inhalation.

The National Medical Products Administration approved the trial of the vaccine, jointly developed by CanSinoBIO and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, the company said.

The company’s COVID-19 vaccine for injection was recently approved for emergency use in Hungary.

