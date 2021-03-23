Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Race for a cure

CanSinoBIO gets China nod for inhaled COVID-19 vaccine trial

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Vials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

(Corrects date and day, and clarifies in 1st and 3rd paragraph different ways of administering vaccine)

(Reuters) - China’s CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) said on Tuesday it won approval for a clinical trial in the country to develop a COVID-19 vaccine for inhalation.

The National Medical Products Administration approved the trial of the vaccine, jointly developed by CanSinoBIO and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, the company said.

The company’s COVID-19 vaccine for injection was recently approved for emergency use in Hungary.

(This story corrects date and day, and clarifies in 1st and 3rd paragraph different ways of administering vaccine)

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up