REFILE-Capita withdraws 2020 outlook, eyes 100 mln pounds in cost savings

March 27 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Capita withdrew its 2020 forecast on Friday due to uncertainty around the coronavirus crisis, and said it was targeting 100 million pounds in cost savings.

The company, which employs over 40,000 people in the UK, said it has shut a number of offices and reduced the number of contractors, as its services in areas such as face-to-face training, contact centres for retail and leisure clients take a hit from the crisis. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)