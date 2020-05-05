Capital One's North America, UK offices to stay closed until September -memo

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp told staff on Tuesday that the bank’s offices in the United States, the UK and Canada will remain closed to all non-essential staff due to the outbreak of the coronavirus through at least Sept. 7, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

In the memo, bank founder, chairman and Chief Executive Richard Fairbank said staff will be notified of any changes in the bank’s “remote work approach” at least six weeks in advance. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Sandra Maler)