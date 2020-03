March 23 (Reuters) - British greeting card retailer Card Factory Plc said on Monday it was temporarily shutting all of its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic and that it was scrapping its annual dividend.

Shares in Card Factory fell as much as 35% to a record low of 22 pence. By 1044 GMT, they trimmed losses to trade 20% lower. (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)