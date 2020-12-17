Cargill closes part of Canadian beef plant due to COVID-19

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc will close part of its Guelph, Ontario beef processing plant on Thursday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 infections among workers, a public health organization said.

Cargill voluntarily agreed to the closure as 82 workers tested positive for the virus, the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health agency said. It said another 129 people were self-isolating as a precaution. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg Editing by Chris Reese)