Carnival's Costa Cruises halts operations through April 3

March 13 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp unit Costa Cruises said on Friday it had halted all its voyages through April 3, a day after a similar move by the company’s Princess Cruises subsidiary.

Genoa, Italy-based Costa had earlier suspended trips departing from Italian ports.

Costa Cruises accounted for 15% of Carnival’s overall capacity as of Nov. 30, offering voyages in Asia and Europe, including the Mediterranean.

The Princess Cruises unit has been in the spotlight after its Diamond Princess and Grand Princess ships were quarantined after they became hotbeds for coronavirus infections.

Walt Disney’s Disney Cruise Line and Finland’s Viking Line have also temporarily paused operations as the global cruise industry battles cancellations in the wake of the fast-spreading virus.

The outbreak, described by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a pandemic, has infected thousands in the Mediterranean countries such as Italy, where it has claimed more than 1,000 lives. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)