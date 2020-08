Aug 3 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp on Monday said it had to cancel short trips on AIDA Cruises while it still waits for approvals from Italy.

In July, the cruise line said it would resume sailing operations in August, months after cruise operators were forced to stop voyages because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said trips between Aug. 5 and 12 have been cancelled. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)